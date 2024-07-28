Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $320.00 price objective on the stock.

MOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Molina Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $376.18.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $335.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.35. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $282.96 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.65 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

