MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

MSA opened at $189.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.55 and its 200-day moving average is $182.96. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $147.35 and a 52-week high of $200.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 198.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 50.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

