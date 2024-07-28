Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 1,267,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,804,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 4.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.