Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 1,267,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,804,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 4.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $71,991.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares in the company, valued at $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company's stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

