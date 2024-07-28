N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its stake in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in N-able were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of N-able by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,413,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,530,000 after acquiring an additional 80,385 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,940,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of N-able by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,476,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,814,000 after purchasing an additional 144,098 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of N-able in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Pai sold 4,709 shares of N-able stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $70,823.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 551,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,335.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Frank Colletti sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $50,794.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,910,959. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Pai sold 4,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $70,823.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 551,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,335.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,432 shares of company stock worth $322,736 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of N-able stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. N-able, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.21 and a beta of 0.47.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). N-able had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

