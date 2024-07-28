Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $78.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NDAQ. Barclays raised their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $67.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 18.6% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.