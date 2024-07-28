Natixis Acquires New Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,025,521,000 after buying an additional 201,817 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $820,290,000 after buying an additional 3,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,139,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,862,000 after purchasing an additional 115,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 234,749 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP opened at $131.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.63. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $138.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.15.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

