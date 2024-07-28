Natixis Acquires New Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Natixis purchased a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of XPeng by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPEV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on XPeng from $12.70 to $11.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Daiwa America raised XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.70 to $8.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.93.

XPeng Stock Up 3.8 %

XPEV stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $23.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $906.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

