Natixis Acquires New Shares in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RHI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 1.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 213,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 671.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the first quarter valued at about $1,222,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 5.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 32.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 78,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

