Natixis Boosts Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 163.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Encompass Health were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EHC. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,969,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,275 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,424,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,178,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after buying an additional 709,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 379.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 578,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after buying an additional 457,796 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,740.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC stock opened at $91.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $91.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.22.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

