Natixis Has $116,000 Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Tenable were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,543,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,018,000 after buying an additional 32,535 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tenable by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,085,000 after buying an additional 680,477 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 20.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,491,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after buying an additional 585,559 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tenable by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,038,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,937,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Tenable by 59.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,591,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,650,000 after purchasing an additional 593,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Baird R W raised shares of Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $212,279.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,817,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,183 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

