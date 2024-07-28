Natixis Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Natixis trimmed its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,709 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.7 %

IRM opened at $98.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.24, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day moving average is $79.78.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 393.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $113,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,396.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,378. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

