Natixis Has $65,000 Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Natixis lowered its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DQ opened at $17.61 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $415.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Daqo New Energy



Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also

