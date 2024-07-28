Natixis Invests $51,000 in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Natixis acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 43.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,762,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,451,000 after purchasing an additional 537,215 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 69.2% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 23.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 12.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,337,000 after purchasing an additional 56,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Stories

