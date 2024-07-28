Natixis Lowers Stake in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Natixis cut its stake in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.24% of Avalo Therapeutics worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $71.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($4.80). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,639.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -28.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalo Therapeutics Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

Further Reading

