Natixis Makes New $42,000 Investment in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY)

Natixis acquired a new position in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,554,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Images by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Getty Images news, VP Daine Marc Weston sold 10,227 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $33,033.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,479.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Getty Images news, VP Daine Marc Weston sold 10,227 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $33,033.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,479.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,428 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $40,142.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,315 shares of company stock valued at $278,599. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Stock Down 0.8 %

GETY stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $222.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

