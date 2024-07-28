Natixis Makes New $73,000 Investment in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $981,243.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,384.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 34,108 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $3,612,378.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,842.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $981,243.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,384.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,898 shares of company stock worth $14,957,242. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $112.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.42. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $121.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

