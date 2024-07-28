Natixis Makes New Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Natixis bought a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 493.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,112,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after acquiring an additional 156,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 703.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 113,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Up 0.6 %

AEE stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $88.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ameren

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.