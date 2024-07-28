Natixis Makes New Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $221,351,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $219,971,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,477,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after buying an additional 1,405,731 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,150,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,940,000 after buying an additional 891,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,778,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,707,000 after buying an additional 789,070 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Franco-Nevada Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $124.64 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.33.
Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.83%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.33.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
