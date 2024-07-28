Natixis Purchases 148 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXSM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 354.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 104,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $429,734.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $429,734.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.85.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

AXSM opened at $86.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.20. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

