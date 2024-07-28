Natixis Purchases 3,391 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Natixis grew its position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Udemy were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,472,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,005,000 after purchasing an additional 116,346 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Udemy by 10.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Udemy during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Udemy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Udemy during the first quarter worth about $750,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on UDMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $70,080.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,978.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $428,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,096,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,198.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $70,080.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 429,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,486 shares of company stock valued at $604,441. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Udemy Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $8.99 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.00.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $196.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Featured Stories

