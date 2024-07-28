Natixis Purchases New Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Natixis purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,428.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $73.30.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.