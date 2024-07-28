Natixis Reduces Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Natixis reduced its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,719 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,483,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $73.80.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The company had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

