Natixis Reduces Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Natixis lowered its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,025.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $78.48 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.27.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

