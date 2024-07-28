Natixis Sells 132 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in AGCO were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,660,000 after buying an additional 784,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,586,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AGCO by 3,115.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,785,000 after buying an additional 1,155,440 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in AGCO by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 723,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after buying an additional 22,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,733,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $103.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.40. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $92.75 and a 1 year high of $136.42. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AGCO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

