Natixis Sells 199 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Natixis trimmed its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

