Natixis Sells 27,715 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Natixis lowered its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,715 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emergent BioSolutions

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $61,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,919 shares of company stock valued at $75,831 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $732.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $4.24. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $300.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

