Natixis Sells 502 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Natixis trimmed its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Bruker were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bruker by 139.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $66.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.06. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $94.86.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

