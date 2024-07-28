Natixis Sells 900,295 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Natixis reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900,295 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 96,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 27,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $368,350.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 397,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,365,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 27,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $368,350.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 397,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,365,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,165 shares of company stock worth $2,301,069 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

