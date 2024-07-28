Natixis Sells 917 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Natixis cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,616,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $59,288,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $18,068,000. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $18,044,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $15,177,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

IONS opened at $51.45 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.49% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IONS. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.18.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

