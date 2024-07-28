Natixis Takes $102,000 Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $234.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.63 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.58. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $263.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,851,273.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,273.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,450 shares of company stock worth $15,287,984. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

