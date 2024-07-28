Natixis Trims Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Natixis cut its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LEGN. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $56.61 on Friday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $77.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Legend Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

