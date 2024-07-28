NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Announces Earnings Results

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter.

NatWest Group Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,402,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,290,000 after acquiring an additional 765,671 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,957,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 480,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,632,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after buying an additional 418,878 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,306,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 401,868 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,398,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after buying an additional 370,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.