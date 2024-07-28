Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT Raised to $16.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NAVI. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. Navient has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $19.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. Navient had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Navient by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,781,000 after purchasing an additional 858,890 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,546,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,813,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Navient by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 386,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 183,969 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Navient by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 231,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 156,086 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

