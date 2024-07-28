nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in nCino by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NCNO shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.64.

nCino stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.19, a P/E/G ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 365,764 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $12,128,734.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,786,478 shares in the company, valued at $622,959,610.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $34,461.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $790,442.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,881,319 shares of company stock worth $153,451,448. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO).

