Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,020 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Neogen were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neogen by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Neogen by 194.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 632.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $17.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,734.73 and a beta of 1.20. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

