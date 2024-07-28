Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $99.02

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $99.02 and last traded at $99.64, with a volume of 1466402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NSRGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold”.
Nestlé Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Nestlé
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
