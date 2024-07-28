Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $99.02

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $99.02 and last traded at $99.64, with a volume of 1466402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NSRGY

Nestlé Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.