Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.25 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Newmark Group Stock Up 3.1 %

NMRK stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 2.02.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.07 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Stories

