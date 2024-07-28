Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Newmont from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Newmont from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.
Newmont Stock Up 2.3 %
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Newmont Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Newmont by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
