Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $183.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.43. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total transaction of $244,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,462 shares in the company, valued at $873,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total transaction of $244,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,597 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

