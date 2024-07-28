Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.69 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Nexstar Media Group has raised its dividend by an average of 34.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Nexstar Media Group has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to earn $19.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $183.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.97 and a 200-day moving average of $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,329.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,321.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $52,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,329.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,826 shares of company stock worth $1,080,597. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

