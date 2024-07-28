NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.79.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

NEP opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.03.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.82%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 117.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $83,069,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,374 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,322,000 after purchasing an additional 648,775 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $15,597,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $14,269,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

