NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 0.7%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 7,436,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 53,282,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.86.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NIO by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 439,474 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in NIO by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,429,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,180,000 after acquiring an additional 235,521 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in NIO by 127.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 211,936 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,361,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

