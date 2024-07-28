NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Short Interest Down 16.0% in July

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 508,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on NMI from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

Get NMI alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NMI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

NMI Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the second quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $39.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. NMI has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $39.38.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NMI will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.