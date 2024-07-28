NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,022 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of NN worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the first quarter worth $53,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in NN during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NN during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 90,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 40,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti sold 236,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $741,366.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

NN Trading Up 4.6 %

NNBR stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. NN had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on NN in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

NN Profile

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

