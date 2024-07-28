Northland Securities Increases LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $60.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

TREE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $55.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $737.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.11. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $71,339.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LendingTree news, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $71,339.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,380,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 297.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 230.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

