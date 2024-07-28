Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Raised to $500.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.07.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $480.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,402.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7,574.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,879,000 after purchasing an additional 122,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

