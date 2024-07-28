NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Up 27.0% in July

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.82.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 146.20% and a negative net margin of 79.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.

