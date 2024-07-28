NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) PT Lowered to $40.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 110.30% from the stock’s previous close.

NVCR has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $41.51.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.37%. NovoCure’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 278.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2,917.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1,113.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

