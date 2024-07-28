NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 0.7%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.20 and last traded at $113.01. Approximately 86,501,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 455,175,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.28.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Melius Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.59.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $14,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,054,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,167,613.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $14,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,054,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,167,613.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 555,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,785,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,720,723 shares of company stock worth $567,785,741 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 696.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after buying an additional 71,757,065 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after purchasing an additional 57,160,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 798.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 39,020,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,820,576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678,944 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

