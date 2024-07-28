O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 853 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Allegion by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Allegion by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,157,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 819,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Up 2.9 %

ALLE stock opened at $136.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

